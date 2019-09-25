Mets' Pete Alonso Ties Aaron Judge's Rookie Home Run Record

Alonso smashed a solo homer in the first inning against the Braves. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 25, 2019

Pete Alonso has added another record to his historic first season in the big leagues.

Alonso, 24, is now tied with Aaron Judge for most home runs in a single season by a rookie with 52 homers this season. 

Judge set the previous rookie record set in 2017. Mark McGwire held the record before him with 49.

Alonso also became the Mets' all-time single-season home run leader and set the record for most home runs by a National League rookie this season. 

New York's first baseman leads the National League in home runs and has 119 RBI.

The Mets entered Friday third in the NL East at 83–76. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message