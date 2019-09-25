Pete Alonso has added another record to his historic first season in the big leagues.

Alonso, 24, is now tied with Aaron Judge for most home runs in a single season by a rookie with 52 homers this season.

Pete Alonso ties Aaron Judge for the MLB rookie home run record with No. 52!



(via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/y9oreKjQzR — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 27, 2019

Judge set the previous rookie record set in 2017. Mark McGwire held the record before him with 49.

Alonso also became the Mets' all-time single-season home run leader and set the record for most home runs by a National League rookie this season.

New York's first baseman leads the National League in home runs and has 119 RBI.

The Mets entered Friday third in the NL East at 83–76.