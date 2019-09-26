Joe Maddon on Potential Complaints About Cubs' Lineup: 'I Don't Give a S---'

The Cubs were eliminated from the playoffs recently, but the Brewers could still use help from Chicago as they chase the Cardinals for the NL Central crown.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 26, 2019

The Cubs were eliminated from postseason contention recently but will still impact playoff seeding when they face the Cardinals to close out their season this weekend.

However, Chicago is not expected to be playing its best players because of injuries and the game having no meaning, and people anticipate the Brewers, who are one game behind St. Louis for the NL Central lead, will not be happy about that move.

"We're going to put a good team out there, but of course they're going to b----," Maddon said about how he expects Milwaukee to react, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. "Of course they are. I get it. But quite frankly, there are certain things I don't give a s--- about. And that would be one of them."

In addition to Kris Bryant, the Cubs were also without Anthony Rizzo in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Rizzo, who suffered a sprained ankle on Sept. 15 but rushed back to play on it while Chicago was still fighting to reach the playoffs, posted a picture Thursday of what his ankle looked like a day after his return.

Thursday's loss dropped the Cubs to 82-77 on the season. The Brewers close their season against the 68-91 Rockies.

