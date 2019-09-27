Major League Baseball released its list of most popular player jerseys in 2019 on Friday, and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge topped sales for a third straight year.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper ranked second behind Judge, with Dodgers star and National League MVP candidate Cody Bellinger coming in third. The Cubs' Javier Baez and Milwaukee's Christian Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, rounded out the top five.

Bellinger rose to the third spot after being No. 15 on 2018's list. Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. jumped to No. 6 in this year's sales after coming in at No. 20 last season. Mike Trout also moved up to No. 9 after ranking 11th in 2018.

2019 marks the first year in which the top nine most popular players have all been under the age of 30, per MLB.

Here's the most popular MLB player jerseys in 2019:

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees

2. Bryce Harper, Phillies

3. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

4. Javier Baez, Cubs

5. Christian Yelich, Brewers

6. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

7. Mookie Betts, Red Sox

8. José Altuve, Houston Astros

9. Mike Trout, Angels

10. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

11. Yadier Molina, Cardinals

12. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

13. Alex Bregman, Astros

14. Pete Alonso, Mets

15. Freddie Freeman, Braves

16. Kris Bryant, Cubs

17. Francisco Lindor, Indians

18. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

19. Jacob deGrom, Mets

20. George Springer, Astros