For the last 15 seasons, Felix Hernandez has been starting for the Mariners and establishing himself as one of the franchise's greatest pitchers.

The six-time All-Star and 2010 Cy Young award winner is hitting free agency this winter, though, and is expected to move on from the only franchise he has played for during his MLB career.

On Thursday, in what is expected to be his last home start in Seattle, Hernandez was treated to one last ovation from the home fans as he was taken out of the contest in the sixth inning.

Seattle fans applaud an emotional Félix Hernández for what likely will be the final time



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/aRlYnyUJQg — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 27, 2019

Hernandez will turn 34 in early April next year, and it is uncertain what the market will look like for the former ace.

The last three seasons Hernandez has had a dip in production, partially because of injuries. From 2005 through 2016 he posted 3.16 ERA, but in the past three seasons it's spiked to 5.42.

Hernandez, who is now 169-136 for his career, was charged with the loss in the 3-1 defeat to the Athletics.