Pete Alonso Hits 53rd Home Run to Break Aaron Judge's Rookie Record

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run on Saturday night at Citi Field.

By Jenna West
September 28, 2019

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso added his name to the major-league record books on Saturday night.

Alonso hit his 53rd home run of the year, a solo shot to center field off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, to break the single-season rookie record.

The 24-year-old tied Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge for the record on Friday night when he hit his 52nd dinger. In 2017, Judge set the previous rookie record, which Mark McGwire held before him with 49.

Alonso leads Major League Baseball in home runs and entered Saturday hitting .260/.359/.582 with 119 RBI in 159 games. The Mets sit third in the National League East with an 84–76 record.

