A Cardinals beat writer helped save the life of a videographer who collapsed in the Cubs dugout before Sunday's win at Busch Stadium, reports The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Rick Hummel.

According to Hummel, a St. Louis-based videographer collapsed in the Chicago dugout ahead of the matchup and was briefly without a pulse. Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold performed CPR before the Cubs training staff and emergency medical personnel gave the videographer more medical attention. The man was then transferred to a hospital. NBC Sports Chicago's Kelly Crull reports the videographer suffered a heart attack and stroke, but is now in stable condition in the cardiac recovery room.

Goold is a longtime former lifeguard trained in CPR, according to Hummel. Goold had entered the dugout right before the Cubs were to announce manager Joe Maddon's dismissal.

According to Hummel, the Cardinals' security director Phil Melcher called Goold's assistance "huge," adding, "You cannot discount that, at all. I absolutely already thanked him."

The Cardinals beat the Cubs 9-0, winning the NL Central division for the first time since 2015.