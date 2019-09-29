The 2019 MLB regular season is now over, and the playoffs begin Tuesday with the National League wild-card game.

St. Louis captured the NL Central on Sunday, forcing the Brewers to settle for the second wild-card spot and finalizing the playoff bracket.

The Brewers will travel to D.C. to face Max Scherzer and the Nationals on Tuesday for the winner-take-all NL wild-card game. The Rays and A's will play in the AL wild-card game Wednesday in Oakland. Then, the division series begin.

The World Series will start on the same night as the NBA's regular season opening night.

Check out the slate of playoff games below:

Game times will be finalized at a later date.

Wild-Card Game Schedule

National League Wild-Card Game: Brewers at Nationals

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Broadcast: TBS

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

American League Wild-Card Game: Rays at Athletics

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Broadcast: ESPN

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Division Series Schedule

The National League Division Series will be broadcast on TBS. The American League Division Series will air on FOX Sports 1 or MLB Network.

Thursday, Oct. 3

NLDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Dodgers on TBS

NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves on TBS

Friday, Oct. 4

ALDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Astros on FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS Game 1: Twins at Yankees on FS1 or MLB Network

NLDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Dodgers on TBS

NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Astros on FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS Game 2: Twins at Yankees on FS1 or MLB Network

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Wild-card winner on TBS

NLDS Game 3: Braves at Cardinals on TBS

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3: Astros at Wild-card winner on FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins on FS1 or MLB Network

NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): Dodgers at Wild-card winner on TBS

NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): Braves at Cardinals on TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8th

ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at Wild-card winner on FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Yankees at Twins on FS1 or MLB Network

Wednesday, Oct. 9th

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Wild-card winner at Dodgers on TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Cardinals at Braves on TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10th

ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Wild-card winner at Astros on FS1

ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Twins at Yankees on FS1

Championship Series Schedule

Friday, Oct, 11th

NLCS Game 1 on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12th

ALCS Game 1 on FOX or FS1

NLCS Game 2 on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 13th

ALCS Game 2 on FOX or FS1

Monday, Oct. 14th

NLCS Game 3 on TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 15th

ALCS Game 3 on FOX or FS1

NLCS Game 4 on TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16th

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS

ALCS Game 4 on FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 17th

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 18th

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19th

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary) on FOX or FS1

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20th

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary) on FOX or FS1

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Game 1 (Team with the better record will host) on FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 2 (Team with the better record will host) on FOX

Friday, Oct. 25th

Game 3 on FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26th

Game 4 on FOX

Sunday, Oct. 27th

Game 5 (if necessary) on FOX

Tuesday, Oct, 29th

Game 6 (if necessary) on FOX (Team with the better record will host)

Wednesday, Oct. 30th

Game 7 (if necessary) on FOX (Team with the better record will host)