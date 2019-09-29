The 2019 MLB regular season is over. Next up are the two wild-card games.
The 2019 MLB regular season is now over, and the playoffs begin Tuesday with the National League wild-card game.
St. Louis captured the NL Central on Sunday, forcing the Brewers to settle for the second wild-card spot and finalizing the playoff bracket.
The Brewers will travel to D.C. to face Max Scherzer and the Nationals on Tuesday for the winner-take-all NL wild-card game. The Rays and A's will play in the AL wild-card game Wednesday in Oakland. Then, the division series begin.
The World Series will start on the same night as the NBA's regular season opening night.
Check out the slate of playoff games below:
Game times will be finalized at a later date.
Wild-Card Game Schedule
National League Wild-Card Game: Brewers at Nationals
8:08 p.m. ET
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1
Broadcast: TBS
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
American League Wild-Card Game: Rays at Athletics
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
Broadcast: ESPN
Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
Division Series Schedule
The National League Division Series will be broadcast on TBS. The American League Division Series will air on FOX Sports 1 or MLB Network.
Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Dodgers on TBS
NLDS Game 1: Cardinals at Braves on TBS
Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1: Wild-card winner at Astros on FS1 or MLB Network
ALDS Game 1: Twins at Yankees on FS1 or MLB Network
NLDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Dodgers on TBS
NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves on TBS
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2: Wild-card winner at Astros on FS1 or MLB Network
ALDS Game 2: Twins at Yankees on FS1 or MLB Network
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Wild-card winner on TBS
NLDS Game 3: Braves at Cardinals on TBS
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3: Astros at Wild-card winner on FS1 or MLB Network
ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins on FS1 or MLB Network
NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): Dodgers at Wild-card winner on TBS
NLDS Game 4 (if necessary): Braves at Cardinals on TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 8th
ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at Wild-card winner on FS1 or MLB Network
ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Yankees at Twins on FS1 or MLB Network
Wednesday, Oct. 9th
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Wild-card winner at Dodgers on TBS
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Cardinals at Braves on TBS
Thursday, Oct. 10th
ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Wild-card winner at Astros on FS1
ALDS Game 5 (if necessary): Twins at Yankees on FS1
Championship Series Schedule
Friday, Oct, 11th
NLCS Game 1 on TBS
Saturday, Oct. 12th
ALCS Game 1 on FOX or FS1
NLCS Game 2 on TBS
Sunday, Oct. 13th
ALCS Game 2 on FOX or FS1
Monday, Oct. 14th
NLCS Game 3 on TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 15th
ALCS Game 3 on FOX or FS1
NLCS Game 4 on TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 16th
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS
ALCS Game 4 on FOX or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 17th
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)
Friday, Oct. 18th
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on TBS
Saturday, Oct. 19th
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary) on FOX or FS1
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on TBS
Sunday, Oct. 20th
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary) on FOX or FS1
World Series Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Game 1 (Team with the better record will host) on FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Game 2 (Team with the better record will host) on FOX
Friday, Oct. 25th
Game 3 on FOX
Saturday, Oct. 26th
Game 4 on FOX
Sunday, Oct. 27th
Game 5 (if necessary) on FOX
Tuesday, Oct, 29th
Game 6 (if necessary) on FOX (Team with the better record will host)
Wednesday, Oct. 30th
Game 7 (if necessary) on FOX (Team with the better record will host)