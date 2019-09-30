Brad Ausmus is in jeopardy of losing his job as manager of the Angels, reports ESPN's Buster Olney.

According to Olney, Ausmus' status is currently under consideration by the team’s leadership, with one of Olney's source believing its more likely than not that the Angels will go in another direction for manager.

Ausmus, 50, just completed his first season with Los Angeles, and he's under a three-year contract. He led Los Angeles to a 72-90 record, finishing fourth in the AL West this year.

Ausmus managed the Tigers from 2014-17, winning the AL Central with a 90-72 record in his first season before failing to make the playoffs in his final three years with Detroit.

Despite having superstar Mike Trout on the roster, the Angels haven't won a postseason game during the All-Star's nine-year tenure with the team.

The team also dealt with the tragedy of Tyler Skaggs' death this season. A toxicology report revealed that late Angels pitcher had Fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system when he was found dead in his Texas hotel room in July.

The news comes after the Cubs agreed to part ways with manager Joe Maddon after he spent five seasons in Chicago and helped bring a 108-year World Series drought to an end in 2016. The Angels, among other teams, are reportedly also interested in hiring Maddon. Maddon spent 30 years within the Angels organization as a catcher, scout, coach and manager in their minor league system before working on the big-league coaching staff from 1994 through the 2005 season. He left to take his first managerial job with the Rays before the 2006 campaign.