One game. No room for mistakes. After 162 regular-season games, the Brewers and Nationals square-off on Tuesday in a one-game playoff at Nationals Park to determine who moves on to face the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Brewers just lost out on winning the NL Central to the Cardinals. Milwaukee won seven games in a row and 18 of 20 to storm into the postseason but was swept by the Rockies over the weekend. When asked if they still have enough in the tank to make it to the next round, the players answered with a resounding yes.

They’ll now have to turn their attention to the Nationals. Milwaukee sends Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.62 ERA) to the hill in the pivotal game. The Brewers are 18-4 when Woodruff pitched in the regular season, but he likely will not pitch deep into the game. Just back from an oblique injury, he'll probably pitch anywhere between two and three innings. One of the biggest reasons for that is because the Brewers have one of the best bullpens in the majors. Their pitchers combined to lead Major League Baseball with a 3.01 ERA. A left calf strain sidelined Ryan Braun on Saturday and Sunday, and Lorenzo Cain was out Sunday with a sprained left ankle. Milwaukee expects Braun to start and said after Sunday's game that all signs point to Cain being able to play.

The Nationals surged to the finish line with eight straight wins, which was capped by a three-game sweep of the Indians. Former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer gets the start for the Nationals. While Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA) called the second half of this season one of the most frustrating of his career, having spent more than six weeks battling nagging injuries in his upper back and shoulder, he feels like he has turned a corner. In his final seven starts of the regular season, he posted a 4.74 ERA with 54 strikeouts and eight walks over 38 innings.

As good as the starting rotation has been this season for the Nats, the bullpen's struggles have become quite obvious. Finishing the season dead last in ERA in the National League, the team will get a boost with starters Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin available to pitch in relief. Behind the Nationals' top three starters, Sean Doolittle, Daniel Hudson and Fernando Rodney will be manager Dave Martinez's most trusted arms out of the bullpen.

How to Watch Brewers vs. Nationals:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Time: 8:08 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)