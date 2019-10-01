Nationals Stun Brewers With Eighth-Inning Rally to Advance to NLDS

Washington came back from a 3–1 deficit to advance to the NLDS.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 01, 2019

The Washington Nationals are headed to the 2019 National League Division Series after a dramatic eigth-inning comeback earned them a 4–3 win over the Brewers in the wild card on Tuesday.

The Nationals were facing a 3–1 deficit after the Brewers got off to a hot start, knocking Max Scherzer for two home runs to take an early lead. 

Desperate to make something happen, Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hit a single off Josh Hader to put runners on the corners and two outs for Anthony Rendon at the top of the eighth. Michael A. Taylor had previously been awarded first base on a hit by pitch.

Rendon took Hader's first three pitches for balls before loading the bases for Juan Soto, who then ripped a line drive to right field and allowing all three runners to score. Soto was caught in a rundown between second and third and tagged out for the final out of the inning.

Ben Gamel, Milwaukee's final hope, hit a line drive to center field before Victor Robles tracked it down to record the final out and clinch the wild card win.

The Nationals will face the Dodgers on Thursday for Game 1 of the NLDS.

