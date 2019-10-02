Dodgers Name Walker Buehler Starter for NLDS Game 1 vs. Nationals

Buehler will start over Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 02, 2019

Walker Buehler will be on the mound for the Dodgers to start for Game 1 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Thursday, the team announced on Wednesday.

Buehler got the nod over Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, who led the majors with a 2.32 ERA this season. He will face Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin.

Buehler, 25, went 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA over 182 1/3 innings in 2019, striking out 215 batters and walking only 37.

Buehler was inconsistent over the first month of the season following an abbreviated spring training, but the righthander has been electric since, posting a 2.88 over the final five months of the 2019 campaign. He posted six double-digit strikeout games this season and was an All-Star for the first time.

Buehler had a 2.92 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season.

