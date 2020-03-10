2020 Fantasy Baseball: Catcher ADP Analysis

High-stakes fantasy baseball champion Shawn Childs breaks down the changes in average draft position at the catcher position throughout the draft season.

The catching position has been frustrating over the last three seasons. A catcher had over 500 at-bats just five times over that time frame (J.T. Realmuto – 2, Yasmani Grandal, Yadier Molina, and Salvador Perez).

In 2017, six catchers had 20 home runs or more with Gary Sanchez leading the way (.278 with 79 runs, 33 home runs, and 90 RBI over 471 at-bats).

Five catchers had 20 or more home runs in 2018. Salvador Perez had the most power (27 HRs and 80 RBI) while J.T. Realmuto posted the best catching season (.277 with 74 runs, 21 home runs, and 74 RBI over 477 at-bats).

Last season eight different catchers hit over 20 home runs. Gary Sanchez only had 396 at-bats, but he finished with a league-high 34 home runs and 77 RBI. For the second straight season, J.T. Realmuto had the most value (.275 with 92 runs, 25 home runs, 83 RBI, and nine steals over 513 at-bats).

Based on my 2020 projections, the average of the top 12 catchers would hit .266 with 59 runs, 21 home runs, 71 RBI, and three stolen bases. Here’s a look at the best catching options based on ADP:

The clear cut edge at catcher remains J.T. Realmuto. With Andrew McCutchen expected to start the year on the injured list, Realmuto looks poised to bat leadoff for the Phillies in April. He’ll slide to either second or fifth in the batting order when McCutchen returns. A fantasy owner can expect solid production in all five categories.

His ADP (52) is well above the rest of the other options, which means a fantasy owner has to understand the possible tradeoffs in pitching and hitting by drafting Realmuto as a third or fourth piece to a fantasy team.

Gary Sanchez continues to have the most significant upside in power, but injuries and batting average risk cloud his overall draft value. A week into March and Sanchez already has a back issue.

Yasmani Grandal had the best season of his career in 2019 (.246 with 79 runs, 28 HRs, 77 RBI, and five SBs over 513 at-bats). The move to the AL gives him a chance to pick up some at-bats at DH and possibly first base. He started spring training with a calf issue that appears to be minor.

The best value at catcher in 2020 appears to be Willson Contreras. Over the last three seasons, he had 20 or more home runs twice. Contreras was on a path for a career year in 2019 (.272 with 57 runs, 24 HRs, and 64 RBI over 360 at-bats) if he didn’t miss time over the last three months of the year.

Mitch Garver turned into an impact player when considering his draft value (waiver wire in most leagues). Even with regression in power, his stats should stay in a favorable area thanks to growth in playing time. I can’t see him repeating his insane value in runs (70 over 311 at-bats).

Will Smith looks to the new sexy option for low average power at catcher. Even with his ADP (164) fading in recent drafts, he does make a lot of sense of a fantasy team trailing in home runs. Smith has a massive fly-ball swing (close to 50 percent), which gives him a chance at 30-plus home runs with 450 at-bats.

The drop off catcher for me is Salvador Perez. Over the last few weeks, he’s steadily climbed up in a couple of rounds in drafts. A fantasy owner can expect plenty of at-bats for his position with a floor of 20 home runs with a full season of action.

Carson Kelly showed power last year (18 HRs over 314 at-bats), but I would be careful not to overvalue his opportunity. Stephen Vogt will steal some playing time for sure. Carson’s price point (ADP – 206) is rising, which may make him a tougher add in deep leagues. I expect a push in batting average with a good chance at hitting over 20 home runs.

In late February, Jorge Alfaro suffered an oblique injury. He should have enough time to be ready for the regular season. He’ll hit the ball hard when making contact, but a high strikeout rate invites batting average risk.

Based on my projections, the second catcher position will average about 48 runs, 13 home runs, 48 RBI, and two steals in 2020 while hitting .261. Here are the next 12 options by ADP:

Sean Murphy should be a target with breakout upside, but he continues to battle injuries. He had surgery last October to repair a left knee issue. Murphy returned to the field last week, leading to a slight push in his ADP (226). An interesting player for sure if he can stay healthy for 450-plus at-bats.

This spring Francisco Mejia doesn’t have a hit in 15 at-bats, which helps keep his draft value down. His bat should come around while his glove will be the key to his overall value in 2020. Possible edge in runs, RBI, and batting average if his swing progresses as expected.

The Braves should give Travis d’Arnaud the bulk of the playing at catcher, which points to him being a value based on his ADP (250). In the mix for 20 home runs with over 120 combined runs and RBI.

Buster Posey was so bad in 2019 that I wanted to stay clear of him this draft season. He’s had success before, and the Giants should still hit him close to the middle of the starting lineup. This spring Posey at least has a pulse through nine games (9-for-20 with one HR and six RBI).

Last year Danny Jansen failed to build on his season at AAA and the majors in 2018 (.269 with 57 runs, 15 HRs, 66 RBI, and five steals over 379 at-bats). He’s young enough to take a step forward while showing some power (13 HRs over 347 at-bats) in 2019.

Jason Castro is the biggest mover by ADP (342). Since mid-February, he moved up 101 spots in drafts. He remains a batting average risk with double-digit power.