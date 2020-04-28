While the start to the MLB season remains unknown, the league is giving all 30 teams permission to independently determine ticket refund policies for games postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to USA Today's Gabe Lacques.

A source told Lacques that MLB decided "enough time has passed that teams should be given the option to provide relief for fans who may themselves be financially stretched by the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus."

The source also said the league does not plan on canceling games since it doesn't know how the virus will continue to play out. MLB reportedly has "multiple contingency plans" for making up games if possible. As of Tuesday, a typical team has already missed 15 contests of its 81 home game schedule.

Prior to this decision, MLB had told teams to handle missed games like a postponement or rainout, where tickets can be used at a later date or game. The league reportedly doesn't want to create a universal refund approach amid the pandemic since franchises have different ticket policies.

If teams refund ticket revenue, MLB will be the first major sports league in the U.S. to do so during the pandemic.