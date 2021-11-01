It's no secret that Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been struggling throughout this postseason. But the Braves organist decided to kick him while he was down in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday and Bregman immediately responded.

The two-time All Star, who was Houston's No. 3 hitter, is just one for 14 in the World Series and is now the team's No. 7 batter. Atlanta's organist decided to poke the bear and played the Tom Petty classic "Free Fallin" before he stepped to the plate to reflect his demotion.

If history has taught us anything, it's taught us you should let sleeping giants lie. Bregman doubled to right field to end his frigid streak and brought Yuli Gurriel home for the score after the ill attempt at trolling.

The RBI double cut the deficit to three runs in the top of the second inning and after a sac fly from catcher Martin Maldonado the Astros went into the third frame down 4–2.

More MLB Coverage: