Ex-MLB Player Predicted Exact World Series Result in March

November 3, 2021
Former MLB Player Trevor Plouffe Predicted the Exact World Series Result on March 31

The 2021 MLB season was a chaotic one, with plenty of narrative twists in the chase for the World Series. 

The Mets started hot then collapsed. The Yankees were a roller coaster. And the Braves went from under .500 in July to World Series champions. Making predictions this season was nearly as tough as hitting a Max Fried curveball. Except for one person. 

Former MLB player and current Jomboy Media personality Trevor Plouffe correctly predicted the World Series result before the 2021 season began. Plouffe tweeted, "Atlanta Braves over the Houston Astros in 6," on March 31, marking one of the greatest predictions in recent memory. If only Plouffe had made a wager in Las Vegas to go along with his tweet.

Plouffe never made it to the World Series as a player, though he turned in a relatively impressive MLB career. He hit 106 homers across nine seasons, seven of which were spent with the Twins. Plouffe sports a .242/.304/.410 career slash line, and he hit a career-high 22 home runs in 2015.

