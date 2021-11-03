As the Braves celebrated their first World Series win in 26 years, the Astros were delivered another blow, this time to its staff.

Houston pitching coach Brent Strom told reporters that he "won’t be back here as the major league pitching coach." He added that he hasn't decided what the next step will look like.

He spoke to the general manager approximately a month ago about his decision but "kept it under wraps" so that he wasn't "a distraction." Strom said he's asked a few people "what retirement is like."

"Fifty percent said, 'It's great;' fifty percent said, 'It sucks,'" he said. "I'm kinda caught in-between right now about what I'm going to do."

The 73-year-old added that he does enjoy the game, but "sometimes the travel gets to you." Strom said, "I’ve been doing this my whole life."

Strom has been Houston's pitching coach since 2013 and has coached a variety of star-studded aces over the years, including Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke.

More MLB Coverage: