Joc Pederson Sent Harry Styles a Jersey With an Awesome Note

A week ago, Harry Styles stood on stage in Atlanta's State Farm Arena and gave a bold prediction for his fans—the Braves would "go all the way."

Atlanta had just won Game 1, 6-2, the night before, seeming to shock the baseball world with how fair they'd come. Entering the postseason, the franchise had the fewest wins of any playoff teams.

Braves right fielder Joc Pederson heard about Styles's remarks, and he decided to send the English pop star a note and jersey, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"From one bad b---- to another."

Now, fast forward a week, the pop star's prediction came true as the Braves powered their way to its first World Series title since 1995. They're the 15th different MLB franchise to win a World Series in the last 21 years, and Jorge Soler is the second Cuban-born player to win the World Series MVP.

Just like that, it seems like the famed Atlanta sports curse has been broken. Harry Styles, what's your next (potentially chaotic) sports take?

