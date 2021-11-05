Tyler Matzek Nearly Arrested In Braves Championship Parade

Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
MLB
Braves' Tyler Matzek Nearly Arrested During Championship Parade in Atlanta

Author:

While Braves players and fans basked in celebration during Friday afternoon's parade after winning the 2021 World Series title, Cobb County police mistakenly forgot that pitcher Tyler Matzek was a champion as well.

As members of the team road on a float while others celebrated jubilantly in the streets, Matzek—who is wearing a visible white Braves' jersey—was grabbed rather roughly on his right shoulder by one of the officers.

Then, a second officer came up where the two were standing. After a brief exchange, Matzek walked away freely. It is safe to say the officers may have forgotten that Matzek was apart of the MLB's championship team. 

Apstein: Tyler Matzek's Improbable Journey to Immortality in Atlanta

In the Braves World Series clinching victory in Game 6, Matzek entered the game for Max Fried. Matzek allowed one hit and no walks with four strikeouts over two shutout innings. The 28-year-old, left-handed pitcher also earned the six most important outs for Atlanta in a 4–2 Braves' victory against the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS to capture Atlanta’s first pennant since 1999.

Matzek joined Atlanta on Aug. 15 when he signed a two-year minor league deal.

Get SI’s Atlanta Braves World Series Champions commemorative issue here.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park.
