Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Astros Star Alex Bregman Undergoes Wrist Surgery Following Postseason Struggles

Author:

The Astros announced that third baseman Alex Bregman had surgery on his right wrist Monday morning, ruling him out until January. 

The team confirmed that Bregman, 27, will be able to resume baseball activities in six-to-10 weeks and "should be ready" for spring training. 

Despite helping the Astros to the AL pennant, Bregman hit just .217/.304/.300 with 15 strikeouts in 69 postseason plate appearances. He went 2-for-15 in the Astros' World Series loss to the Braves, when he was dropped to seventh in the lineup. 

SI Recommends

In 91 regular-season games, the two-time All-Star hit .270 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs, but he also missed 58 games with a thigh injury. 

On Monday, Bregman posted a story on Instagram that showed him giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed. The caption read, "All went good."

There has been plenty of news in the Astros infield over the last few days. On Sunday, first baseman Yuli Gurriel and shortstop Carlos Correa won their first Gold Glove awards. 

On Friday, the Astros announced that manager Dusty Baker had signed a new one-year contract. In just his second season with the team, Baker led Houston to its third World Series appearance in the last five seasons and became the first MLB manager to win division titles with five different clubs. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

bregman
MLB

Bregman Undergoes Wrist Surgery After Postseason Struggles

The Astros confirmed that the third baseman should be ready to return for spring training.

jacob degrom (3)
Play
Fantasy

Breaking Down a Championship-Winning Baseball Draft

Phil Dussault won $324,000 in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Here's the team he started with.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions fo MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

jimmy lake
College Football

Washington Suspends Coach Jimmy Lake for Upcoming Game vs. ASU

Lake was involved in a physical altercation with a Washington player on the sideline during the Huskies' 26-16 loss to Oregon.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) jumps and throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Podcasts

Jordan Love’s Chaotic Debut, Titans Find Answers No One Expected | The MMQB

NFL's Week 9 was filled with upsets, missing superstars and much more

Mike Tomlin with the Steelers.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Bears-Steelers Monday Night Football Picks

NFL underdogs dominated Week 9 at the sportsbooks. Will the Bears continue the trend on Monday night?

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) gestures after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Russell Wilson Announces Return From Injury With Succession-Themed Video

A good sign for the Seahawks ahead of a trip to Green Bay.

Sam Darnold with the Panthers
NFL

Panthers' Darnold to Get MRI on Shoulder, Walker Could Start

Sam Darnold is coming off one of his worst games of the season.