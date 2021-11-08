Bregman Undergoes Wrist Surgery After Postseason Struggles

The Astros announced that third baseman Alex Bregman had surgery on his right wrist Monday morning, ruling him out until January.

The team confirmed that Bregman, 27, will be able to resume baseball activities in six-to-10 weeks and "should be ready" for spring training.

Despite helping the Astros to the AL pennant, Bregman hit just .217/.304/.300 with 15 strikeouts in 69 postseason plate appearances. He went 2-for-15 in the Astros' World Series loss to the Braves, when he was dropped to seventh in the lineup.

In 91 regular-season games, the two-time All-Star hit .270 with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs, but he also missed 58 games with a thigh injury.

On Monday, Bregman posted a story on Instagram that showed him giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed. The caption read, "All went good."

There has been plenty of news in the Astros infield over the last few days. On Sunday, first baseman Yuli Gurriel and shortstop Carlos Correa won their first Gold Glove awards.

On Friday, the Astros announced that manager Dusty Baker had signed a new one-year contract. In just his second season with the team, Baker led Houston to its third World Series appearance in the last five seasons and became the first MLB manager to win division titles with five different clubs.

