It took their entire roster for the Cardinals to win 17 consecutive games and make the postseason in 2021. It helps when seemingly half that roster is Gold Glove caliber.

That's only a slight exaggeration after Sunday night's Gold Glove reveal. Five Cardinals players received defensive hardware among the nine National League winners—the most by a single team in the award's history.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the headliner, winning his ninth Gold Glove in as many seasons. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman won at first and second base, respectively, giving St. Louis three-fourths of the infield spots. Tyler O'Neill won in left field while Harrison Bader won in center.

Check out the full list of winners below:

National League

Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves

Catcher: Jacob Stallings, Pirates

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Second Base: Tommy Edman, Cardinals

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford, Giants

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (9)

Left field: Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

Center field: Harrison Bader, Cardinals

Right field: Adam Duvall, Braves

American League

Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel, White Sox

Catcher: Sean Murphy, A's

First Base: Yuli Gurriel, Astros

Second Base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Astros

Third Base: Matt Chapman, A's

Left field: Andrew Benintendi, Royals

Center field: Michael A. Taylor, Royals

Right field: Joey Gallo, Yankees

