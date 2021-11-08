MLB Reveals Gold Glove Recipients, Cardinals Set Record With Five Winners
It took their entire roster for the Cardinals to win 17 consecutive games and make the postseason in 2021. It helps when seemingly half that roster is Gold Glove caliber.
That's only a slight exaggeration after Sunday night's Gold Glove reveal. Five Cardinals players received defensive hardware among the nine National League winners—the most by a single team in the award's history.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the headliner, winning his ninth Gold Glove in as many seasons. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman won at first and second base, respectively, giving St. Louis three-fourths of the infield spots. Tyler O'Neill won in left field while Harrison Bader won in center.
Check out the full list of winners below:
National League
Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves
Catcher: Jacob Stallings, Pirates
First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Second Base: Tommy Edman, Cardinals
Shortstop: Brandon Crawford, Giants
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (9)
Left field: Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals
Center field: Harrison Bader, Cardinals
Right field: Adam Duvall, Braves
American League
Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel, White Sox
Catcher: Sean Murphy, A's
First Base: Yuli Gurriel, Astros
Second Base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Astros
Third Base: Matt Chapman, A's
Left field: Andrew Benintendi, Royals
Center field: Michael A. Taylor, Royals
Right field: Joey Gallo, Yankees
