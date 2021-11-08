Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

MLB Reveals Gold Glove Recipients, Cardinals Set Record With Five Winners

Author:

It took their entire roster for the Cardinals to win 17 consecutive games and make the postseason in 2021. It helps when seemingly half that roster is Gold Glove caliber.

That's only a slight exaggeration after Sunday night's Gold Glove reveal. Five Cardinals players received defensive hardware among the nine National League winners—the most by a single team in the award's history.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is the headliner, winning his ninth Gold Glove in as many seasons. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman won at first and second base, respectively, giving St. Louis three-fourths of the infield spots. Tyler O'Neill won in left field while Harrison Bader won in center.

SI Recommends

Check out the full list of winners below:

National League

Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves

Catcher: Jacob Stallings, Pirates

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Second Base: Tommy Edman, Cardinals

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford, Giants

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (9)

Left field: Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

Center field: Harrison Bader, Cardinals

Right field: Adam Duvall, Braves

American League

Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel, White Sox

Catcher: Sean Murphy, A's

First Base: Yuli Gurriel, Astros

Second Base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Astros

Third Base: Matt Chapman, A's

Left field: Andrew Benintendi, Royals

Center field: Michael A. Taylor, Royals

Right field: Joey Gallo, Yankees

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

arenado goldschmidt
MLB

Cardinals Set Record With Five Gold Glove Winners

MLB announced its annual Gold Glove winners on Sunday night, and the Redbirds were well represented.

The Colorado Rapids have the top seed in MLS's Western Conference
Soccer

MLS Playoff Picture Set After Decision Day Drama

MLS's 14-team postseason bracket is set, with the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids securing the first-round byes.

Cason Wallace
College Basketball

The Cason Wallace Blog: This is Why I Committed to Kentucky…

Wallace picked the Wildcats over UTSA, Tennessee and Texas.

jordan-love-packers-debut-lose
Play
NFL

Love’s Starting Debut a Lose-Lose Day for Packers

The reality is Aaron Rodgers’s future in Green Bay won’t be determined by a one-game sample from his inexperienced backup.

Dean Smith is out as Aston Villa manager
Soccer

Aston Villa Fires Manager Smith Amid Losing Skid

Dean Smith paid the price for a five-game losing streak in a season that followed the club's sale of star player Jack Grealish to Man City.

Chris Wondolowski retires
Soccer

Wondolowski Retires After Scoring 171st and Final MLS Goal

Chris Wondolowski returned for one more season with the San Jose Earthquakes and capped it with a goal before announcing his retirement.

Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns's ankle.
NFL

Jones Accused of 'Dirty' Play After Grabbing Burns's Ankle

Mac Jones grabbed Brian Burns's ankle after he fumbled the ball to keep him from recovering it.

Carli-Lloyd-Gotham-Playoffs
Play
Soccer

Lloyd's Career Ends With Gotham's Playoff Elimination

Gotham FC fell to the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL quarterfinals on Mal Pugh's goal.