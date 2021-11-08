Former Mets Reliever Pedro Feliciano Dies at 45

Former Mets left-handed pitcher Pedro Feliciano died on Sunday, the Puerto Rican Baseball Federation announced Monday. He was 45 years old.

“The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today," the team said in a statement. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Feliciano family. Rest in peace, Pedro.”

Feliciano was a 31st-round pick of the Dodgers in the 1995 MLB draft and worked his way through the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2002. Over nine seasons with the Mets, he became one of the team's most-used relievers and led the league in appearances in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

For his career, Feliciano recorded a 22–21 record, recording a 3.33 ERA in more than 380 innings pitched.

Feliciano last pitched in 2013 when he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. He later signed with the Cardinals and Cubs but never made an MLB appearance with either organization.