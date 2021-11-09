Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper Headline MLB's Awards Finalists

Author:

With the Braves still basking in the glow of their first World Series title in 26 years, MLB revealed the finalists for its major awards on Monday night. To the surprise of nobody, Shohei Ohtani made the cut.

Ohtani's ascendency as a two-way star made history in 2021, and he was among the three finalists for the American League's MVP award alongside TK and TK. Ohtani appeared in 158 games on offense, batting .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and 103 run scored. He also went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA across 23 starts, notching 156 strikeouts over 130.1 innings.

Of course, Ohtani is not alone in the running for serious hardware. Here is a full list of this year’s finalists for MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, as voted on by the BBWA. Starting next Monday, the winners of each award will be announced.

American League:

MVP (Announced Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. ET):

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
  • Shohei Ohtani, Angels
  • Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

Cy Young (Announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. ET):

  • Gerrit Cole, RHP, Yankees
  • Lance Lynn, White Sox
  • Robbie Ray, Blue Jays

Manager of the Year (Announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. ET):

  • Dusty Baker, Astros
  • Kevin Cash, Rays
  • Scott Servais, Mariners

Rookie of the Year (Announced Monday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. ET):

  • Randy Arozarena, Rays
  • Wander Franco, Rays
  • Luis Garcîa, Astros

National League:

MVP (Announced Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. ET):

  • Bryce Harper, Phillies
  • Juan Soto, Nationals
  • Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

Cy Young (Announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. ET):

  • Corbin Burnes, Brewers
  • Max Scherzer, Nationals/Dodgers
  • Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Manager of the Year (Announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. ET):

  • Craig Counsell, Brewers
  • Gabe Kapler, Phillies
  • Mike Shildt, Cardinals

Rookie of the Year (Announced Monday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. ET):

  • Dylan Carlson, Cardinals
  • Jonathan India, Reds
  • Trevor Rogers, Marlins

