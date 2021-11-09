Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper Headline MLB's Awards Finalists
With the Braves still basking in the glow of their first World Series title in 26 years, MLB revealed the finalists for its major awards on Monday night. To the surprise of nobody, Shohei Ohtani made the cut.
Ohtani's ascendency as a two-way star made history in 2021, and he was among the three finalists for the American League's MVP award alongside TK and TK. Ohtani appeared in 158 games on offense, batting .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and 103 run scored. He also went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA across 23 starts, notching 156 strikeouts over 130.1 innings.
Of course, Ohtani is not alone in the running for serious hardware. Here is a full list of this year’s finalists for MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, as voted on by the BBWA. Starting next Monday, the winners of each award will be announced.
SI Recommends
American League:
MVP (Announced Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. ET):
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
Cy Young (Announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. ET):
- Gerrit Cole, RHP, Yankees
- Lance Lynn, White Sox
- Robbie Ray, Blue Jays
Manager of the Year (Announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. ET):
- Dusty Baker, Astros
- Kevin Cash, Rays
- Scott Servais, Mariners
Rookie of the Year (Announced Monday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. ET):
- Randy Arozarena, Rays
- Wander Franco, Rays
- Luis Garcîa, Astros
National League:
MVP (Announced Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. ET):
- Bryce Harper, Phillies
- Juan Soto, Nationals
- Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
Cy Young (Announced Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. ET):
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers
- Max Scherzer, Nationals/Dodgers
- Zack Wheeler, Phillies
Manager of the Year (Announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. ET):
- Craig Counsell, Brewers
- Gabe Kapler, Phillies
- Mike Shildt, Cardinals
Rookie of the Year (Announced Monday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. ET):
- Dylan Carlson, Cardinals
- Jonathan India, Reds
- Trevor Rogers, Marlins
More MLB Coverage: