Pitcher Justin Verlander is returning to the Astros, according to MLB Network's Ben Verlander, his brother. The report was confirmed by various sources.

It's a one-year deal worth $25 million with a player option for a second year, per Fox 26 in Houston. If Verlander were to opt in for the second year, it would be for another $25 million, according to MLB Network's John Heyman.

Verlander rejected the team's $18.4 qualifying offer earlier Wednesday before signing the new deal.

The eight-time All Star was rumored to entertain re-joining the Tigers, among other potential free agency destinations. Detroit drafted him in 2004 with the No. 2 pick, and Verlander spent 12 years with the Tigers before he was traded. Since joining Houston in 2017, he's won a World Series, was named to All-MLB first team and earned a second Cy Young Award.

But he missed nearly all of the 2020 season and all of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. At 38, Verlander will look to make an improbable comeback on a team that just lost the World Series in six games.

