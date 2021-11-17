Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Gabe Kapler, Kevin Cash Named Managers of the Year

Author:

The Giants' historic season might have ended prematurely, but the man who guided them to a franchise record 107 wins now has some hardware to show for it.

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler won the National League's Manager of the Year Award on Tuesday, while Kevin Cash took home the honors in the American League for the second straight year.

After taking the Giants to a 29–31 record in his first season with the club, Kapler oversaw a breakout campaign in 2021. San Francisco was not viewed as a threat to the defending champion Dodgers coming into the season, but the Giants relied on a veteran group and some key acquisitions to hold off Los Angeles for the team's first NL West title since 2012.

Kapler received 28 out of 30 first-place votes. Milwaukee's Craig Counsell finished second, while former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt came in third. Kapler is the second Giants manager to win the award, joining Dusty Baker, who won it three times (1993, 1997 and 2000).

SI Recommends

Cash is the first back-to-back winner of the award in the AL, and the second overall along with former Braves manager Bobby Cox. Cash's Rays led the AL in wins and made the playoffs for the third consecutive season, holding off the Red Sox and Yankees for their second straight AL East title.

Cash got 19 out of 30 first-place votes, while runner-up Scott Servais of Seattle received five. Houston's Dusty Baker came in third with two first-place votes. Toronto's Charlie Montoyo (three) and Boston's Alex Cora (one) also received first-place votes.

MLB handed out its Rookie of the Year awards on Monday, with Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena winning in the AL and Phillies second baseman Jonathan India winning in the NL.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tim-Weah-Goal-Jamaica
Soccer

USMNT Escapes Jamaica With Draw After Late Disallowed Goal

Fresh off beating Mexico, the U.S. benefitted from a late officiating decision to take another point in World Cup qualifying.

Penguins logo on a jersey.
NHL

Report: Red Sox Owners Nearing Deal to Buy Penguins

Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool and Roush Fenway Racing, will reportedly branch out to the NHL.

olympic rings
Sports

IOC Gives Advice on Transgender Athletes Rules

The International Olympic Committee urged sports to shift focus from testosterone levels, and called for evidence of whether or not competitive advantages actually exist.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) during the first half at Capital One Arena.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Wizards Look Legit & Questions About The Cavs

Ben Simmons holdout, Washington's early success, potential Cleveland trades and where is John Wall? Plus much more.

Sep 10, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler (19) walks on the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLB

Philadelphia Failure to Giant Success: Inside Gabe Kapler’s Transformation

Once caricatured as a muscle-bound hippie, San Francisco's skipper went from misfit to presumptive Manager of the Year.

ned
Soccer

Netherlands Sweats Out Group Finale to Return to World Cup

The Netherlands booked a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar four years after missing out entirely.

Loyola Chicago's Lucas Williamson dribbles against Drake
College Basketball

A-10 Makes Savvy Move in Adding Loyola Chicago

The Ramblers’ recent men’s basketball investments made them an attractive realignment option.

Close-up of Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Cardinals
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Addresses OBJ Picking Rams Over Packers

Rodgers confirmed that he and OBJ spoke ahead of the decision.