The Giants' historic season might have ended prematurely, but the man who guided them to a franchise record 107 wins now has some hardware to show for it.

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler won the National League's Manager of the Year Award on Tuesday, while Kevin Cash took home the honors in the American League for the second straight year.

After taking the Giants to a 29–31 record in his first season with the club, Kapler oversaw a breakout campaign in 2021. San Francisco was not viewed as a threat to the defending champion Dodgers coming into the season, but the Giants relied on a veteran group and some key acquisitions to hold off Los Angeles for the team's first NL West title since 2012.

Kapler received 28 out of 30 first-place votes. Milwaukee's Craig Counsell finished second, while former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt came in third. Kapler is the second Giants manager to win the award, joining Dusty Baker, who won it three times (1993, 1997 and 2000).

Cash is the first back-to-back winner of the award in the AL, and the second overall along with former Braves manager Bobby Cox. Cash's Rays led the AL in wins and made the playoffs for the third consecutive season, holding off the Red Sox and Yankees for their second straight AL East title.

Cash got 19 out of 30 first-place votes, while runner-up Scott Servais of Seattle received five. Houston's Dusty Baker came in third with two first-place votes. Toronto's Charlie Montoyo (three) and Boston's Alex Cora (one) also received first-place votes.

MLB handed out its Rookie of the Year awards on Monday, with Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena winning in the AL and Phillies second baseman Jonathan India winning in the NL.

