Nolan Arenado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline Gold Glove Award Winners

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado made history on Tuesday, winning a Gold Glove at third base for the 10th consecutive season. That ties Ichiro Suzuki for the most Gold Glove awards to begin a career in MLB history.

However, besides Arenado, the majority of winners this year were first-timers. A record 14 players won a Gold Glove for the first time, including Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker. Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña is also a first-time winner, making him the first rookie to ever win a Gold Glove at the shortstop position.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Rawlings handed out an award for the best utility infielders in each league, players who played multiple positions instead of one primary spot. DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees and Brendan Donavan of the Cardinals earned those honors.

Here is the full list of winners:

American League:

Pitcher : Shane Bieber, Guardians

: Shane Bieber, Guardians Catcher : Jose Trevino, Yankees

: Jose Trevino, Yankees First Base : Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays Second Base : Andrés Giménez, Guardians

: Andrés Giménez, Guardians Shortstop : Jeremy Peña, Astros

: Jeremy Peña, Astros Third Base : Ramón Urías, Orioles

: Ramón Urías, Orioles Left Field : Steven Kwan, Guardians

: Steven Kwan, Guardians Center Field : Myles Straw, Guardians

: Myles Straw, Guardians Right Field : Kyle Tucker, Astros

: Kyle Tucker, Astros Utility: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

National League:

Pitcher : Max Fried, Braves

: Max Fried, Braves Catcher : J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies First Base : Christian Walker, Diamondbacks

: Christian Walker, Diamondbacks Second Base : Brendan Rodgers, Rockies

: Brendan Rodgers, Rockies Shortstop : Dansby Swanson, Braves

: Dansby Swanson, Braves Third Base : Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals Left Field : Ian Happ, Cubs

: Ian Happ, Cubs Center Field : Trent Grisham, Padres

: Trent Grisham, Padres Right Field : Mookie Betts, Dodgers

: Mookie Betts, Dodgers Utility: Brendan Donovan, Cardinals

