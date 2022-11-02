Nolan Arenado, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Headline Gold Glove Award Winners
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado made history on Tuesday, winning a Gold Glove at third base for the 10th consecutive season. That ties Ichiro Suzuki for the most Gold Glove awards to begin a career in MLB history.
However, besides Arenado, the majority of winners this year were first-timers. A record 14 players won a Gold Glove for the first time, including Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker. Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña is also a first-time winner, making him the first rookie to ever win a Gold Glove at the shortstop position.
Additionally, for the first time ever, Rawlings handed out an award for the best utility infielders in each league, players who played multiple positions instead of one primary spot. DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees and Brendan Donavan of the Cardinals earned those honors.
Here is the full list of winners:
American League:
- Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Guardians
- Catcher: Jose Trevino, Yankees
- First Base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
- Second Base: Andrés Giménez, Guardians
- Shortstop: Jeremy Peña, Astros
- Third Base: Ramón Urías, Orioles
- Left Field: Steven Kwan, Guardians
- Center Field: Myles Straw, Guardians
- Right Field: Kyle Tucker, Astros
- Utility: DJ LeMahieu, Yankees
National League:
- Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves
- Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
- First Base: Christian Walker, Diamondbacks
- Second Base: Brendan Rodgers, Rockies
- Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Braves
- Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
- Left Field: Ian Happ, Cubs
- Center Field: Trent Grisham, Padres
- Right Field: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- Utility: Brendan Donovan, Cardinals
