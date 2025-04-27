Angels' $39 Million All-Star Named Potential Trade Candidate This Deadline
Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson is off to a solid start in 2025, posting a 2.60 ERA and 22 strikeouts across five starts.
More news: Angels Players Including Mike Trout Not Happy With Management For Scheduling Night Getaway Games
While Anderson's performance is certainly something to be excited about, the Angels' 12-14 record is concerning. The L.A. lineup has looked lifeless, averaging just 2.5 runs per game over the last 14 games.
The Angels began the season 8-4, but things quickly took a turn for the worst. ESPN's David Schoenfield believes if the Angels are eliminated from playoff contention, Anderson could be dealt.
"The Angels are hitting a ton of home runs and that has made them an early surprise as they attempt to end the majors' longest playoff drought," Schoenfield writes. "Assuming the wheels eventually come off -- the way they have for the past nine consecutive losing seasons -- Jansen and Anderson are the logical trade candidates since both will be free agents."
Anderson's final year under contract with the Angels is this season. He was the club's most dependable starter in 2024, but there is a chance he could be traded if the team's downward spiral continues.
Last season, Anderson produced a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 179.1 innings. His 3.1 WAR was the second-highest mark of his career and trailed only shortstop Zach Neto among all Halos.
The left-hander's performance last season earned him an All-Star selection in 2024. Anderson looks to be on pace for another All-Star appearance; but once again, he is a trade candidate ahead of this summer's deadline.
More news: Angels Insider Thinks Halos Could Make Major Rotation Change Soon
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.