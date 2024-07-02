Angels Bring Back A Familiar Face From Triple-A
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz made his return to the majors on Sunday after getting recalled from Triple-A this weekend. The Angels recalled Wantz after optioning right-hander Zach Plesac in a corresponding move.
Wantz played his first major league game of the season on Sunday, coming in as a relief pitcher against the Detroit Tigers. Wantz pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one earned run and recording three strikeouts. Unfortunately for Wantz, starter Tyler Anderson struggled before he came in, giving up six earned runs in 4.2 innings. While the Angels lineup rallied with five runs in the ninth inning, they fell short of the win in Wantz's first game of the year. The Angels were even riding a six-game winning streak coming into this contest and nearly had a shot at a second straight sweep, but fell short.
Still, it's good for Wantz to see more major league action after beginning the year in Triple-A. Wantz has appeared in seven Triple-A games this season, starting six of them. He has a 6.17 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs in 23.1 innings so far.
When he was last in the majors in 2023, Wantz appeared in 27 games and posted a 3.89 ERA and 33 strikeouts. Overall through his career so far, which has been entirely with the Angels, Wantz is 4-5 with a 3.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts.