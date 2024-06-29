Angels Have a Target Date for Anthony Rendon's Return
Los Angeles Angeles infielder Anthony Rendon finally has a return date. Rednon will face live pitching next Thursday or Friday and could return as early as July 8 against the Texas Rangers.
The Sporting Tribune Michael Huntley repoerted on the news via Twitter/X.
Rendon's recovery has been marked by significant progress. He has been actively participating in various baseball activities, including running the bases, batting in the cage, and taking grounders. His ability to take swings against live pitching is a clear sign of his impending return, barring any unforeseen setbacks.
Rendon has been recovering from a left hamstring strain that he suffered in late April. The 34-year-old last played on April 20 and has had a sluggish start to the season. Angels manager Ron Washington noted that he hopes Rendon can return sometime before the All-Star break and do his best to contribute to the struggling Halos.
Although a rehab assignment is unlikely, Rendon noted that there is a chance he could do just that before a return; however, that doesn't seem like it's in the cards for the former All-Star infielder.
The Halos signed Rendon hoping to get that All-Star infielder, but he's been far from that in his time in Orange County. Rendon has spent most of his time in the IL due to various injuries, and when he plays, he's been par to subpar at best.
Rendon is close to a return, and the Halos hope he will remain in the lineup for the rest of the season.