Angels' New Outfielder Was Offered Coaching Job by AL West Rival in Spring
The Los Angeles Angels selected outfielder Cole Tucker's contract on Monday, bringing him back up to the big leagues. The Angels are using Tucker to replace Aaron Hicks, who they designated for assignment. Hicks has struggled all season, notching just eight hits in 57 at-bats. He's totaled just one home run and five RBIs all season with a disappointing .140 batting average.
Now, the Angels are filling in his roster spot with Tucker. However, they almost didn't have the chance to use Tucker, who sent spring training with the Seattle Mariners. Before they released him, the Mariners asked if Tucker would be interested in coaching. Tucker ultimately turned down the opportunity, and signed a minor league deal with the Angels.
“A little premature, but really flattered by it,” Tucker said, via Jeff Fletcher of The O.C. Register. “I feel like there’s more for me as a player.”
After slashing .333/.462/.500 during his time in the minor leagues with Triple-A Salt Lake, Tucker has now made his return to the majors for the Angels. At just 27 years old, he certainly still has plenty of time to make a splash as a player and continue advancing in his career.
Tucker had a career .216 batting average with five home runs and 37 RBIs before playing with the Angels. The former first-round pick saw his primary production come when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2019-22. Still, he has yet to become a mainstay with a major league team, having never played at least 60 games in a season. He'll have a chance to make a mark with the struggling Angels, who are in desperate need of a boost.
In his first three games this season, Tucker has done just that, going 3-for-8 (.375) with one RBI, two stolen bases and a .944 OPS.