2 Angels Among Best Players Expected to Be Traded This Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels are most likely going to be selling this coming trade deadline. At 21-35 and last place in the American League West, the playoffs seem out of reach and unrealistic.
There are two players, according to Noah Camras' story in Newsweek, who could be moved. They also happen to be the best at their respective positions rumored to be on the trade block.
First, is second baseman Luis Rengifo. Here is what Camras had to say about the infielder:
"The struggling Angels will have to be sellers this deadline, and the versatile Rengifo has been their best player this season. The 27-year-old is slashing .343/.388/.511 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and a .899 OPS. He still has another year of team control and could net a very solid prospect return for Anaheim."
Second, is starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Camras believes he is a "safe bet."
"There could be better starting pitchers traded than Anderson," writes Camras. "but he's a safe bet to be dealt by a struggling Angels team — and he's having a great season. The 2022 All-Star has regained his form after a down year, sporting a 2.47 ERA across 69.1 innings pitched."
While this is all speculation, there is no reason to believe that the Angels would-be buyers. They trail the first-place Seattle Mariners by nine games and are 10 games back of a Wild Card spot. Expect the Halos to receive a haul of prospects in return as they continue to build their farm system and give their young starters more time to develop.