2 Angels Elect Free Agency Over Staying With Team
Pitcher Carson Fulmer and infielder Charles Leblanc have chosen free agency as of Monday, per the transaction log on MiLB.com.
Last week, the Los Angeles Angels assigned both players outright to Triple-A.
Carson Fulmer, who turns 31 in December, has made the rounds in Major League Baseball, spending time with seven different organizations: The White Sox, Tigers, Orioles, Reds, Dodgers, Mariners, and Angels. Drafted eighth overall by the White Sox in 2015, Fulmer was once seen as a high-potential arm, but his career has mostly seen him filling in as a low-leverage reliever and occasional spot starter. Over his eight major league seasons, he’s posted a 5.38 ERA and a 4.92 SIERA across 227.1 innings — not quite what the White Sox envisioned when they drafted him.
Still, Fulmer has shown his value in being able to eat innings, which was evident with the Angels in 2024. It was his most productive season yet, where he made 37 appearances (including eight starts) and delivered 86.2 innings with a 4.15 ERA. He also managed to avoid long absences, spending only a brief stint on the injured list with elbow inflammation. From the time the Angels selected his contract on April 8 until the season’s close, Fulmer remained a reliable option on their staff.
While the potential that once made him a top pick may be long gone, there’s still appeal in a pitcher who can handle both starting and relief roles. Fulmer might not bring standout performances, but his versatility in filling innings could draw interest from teams looking for depth. He’ll likely land somewhere this offseason, though he may need to take a minor league deal to get started.
Charles Leblanc may not have as much experience in the majors, but he has made a solid impression in his limited time on the field. Across 59 games with the Marlins in 2022 and the Angels in 2024, Leblanc posted a respectable .742 OPS with 10 doubles and six home runs, earning him a 109 wRC+. Originally a shortstop, he’s now shown versatility by covering all three infield bases, adding flexibility and a touch of right-handed power — useful assets for a bench role.
Leblanc’s ability to play multiple positions and his remaining two minor league option years could make him appealing to teams needing depth this winter. However, his recent Triple-A numbers, where he’s batted .253/.381/.430 with a 108 wRC+ over the last two seasons, hint that his minor league production hasn’t exactly translated into consistent MLB opportunities. His 31.5 percent strikeout rate at the big league level also underscores the challenges he’s faced in getting regular playing time.
At 28, Leblanc will likely secure a new minor league deal this offseason, but if he’s aiming for another shot in the majors, he’ll have to prove himself once again to make that climb back up.