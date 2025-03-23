2 Former Angels Relievers Released By AL West Rival
The Texas Rangers released right-handers Jesse Chavez and Hunter Strickland Friday, the team announced.
In 2016, Chavez signed a one-year, $5.75 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The Southern California native was selected to be a starter in the Angels rotation to open the season in lieu of injuries to the pitching staff.
The right-hander made 21 starts and went 5-9 with a 5.34 ERA. He was placed in the bullpen by the All-Star break.
Chavez was drafted by the Rangers in the 2002 MLB draft, but didn't make his big league debut until the 2008 season. The veteran has spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Angels.
Chavez became a World Series champion during his second stint with the Braves. He made seven postseason appearances for the Braves, including a Game 4 start in the NL Championship Series where he did not give up a single run.
Strickland spent part of the 2021 season in Anaheim. The Rays traded the reliever to the Angels in exchange for cash considerations in May. The right-hander struggled during his Angels tenure, recording a 9.95 ERA in nine appearances for the organization.
The Angels designated Strickland for assignment in June that same season.
Strickland has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Rays, Millwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, and Angels.
