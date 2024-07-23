After Angels' Likely Final Game in Oakland, the Game Ball Went to a Worthy Recipient
After the Los Angeles Angels sealed a 8-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics in what would be the Angels' final game at Oakland Coliseum Kevin Pillar gifted the game ball to manager Ron Washington. Pillar had notched two RBIs and caught the game-sealing out, but realized that the ball would hold extra meaning to Washington, who began his coaching career in Oakland.
Following a 12-year MLB playing career, Washington worked with the New York Mets for five years, but got his first coaching position with the Athletics as a first base coach. Washington coached for the Athletics over a decade from 1996-2006, and later returned to coach the team from 2015-16 after his first managerial tenure with the Texas Rangers.
This was the final game for Washington at the Oakland Coliseum, as the Athletics are moving to Sacramento in 2025, where they will play at Sutter Health Park through the 2027 season.
The move comes after the city of Oakland and the Athletics were unable to come to an agreement to keep the team in Oakland. The Athletics are expected to move to Las Vegas in 2028.
“It was the last opportunity to do something good in this ballpark in my favor and my team pulled it out and got the win,” Washington said, via Janie McCauley of The Associated Press. “And when he gave me that ball it was a great surprise and joy. I wrote on it, ‘last out of my last game managing in the Coliseum.’ It was heartfelt.”
The Angels are playing the Athletics again this week, with a four-game series between the two teams starting on July 25.
This series will be played at Angel Stadium though, marking the end of an era for the two American League West rivals.