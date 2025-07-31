AL Powerhouse Urged to Trade for Angels' Mike Trout in Shocking Blockbuster Deal Before Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels are desperate to return to the postseason. MLB insider Kevin Millar believes the Halos should be open to trading the franchise’s long-time veteran Mike Trout to make it happen.
As the Halos scratch the surface of their first postseason berth since 2014, Millar is not denying the possibility of a trade involving Trout.
"Is Mike Trout available?" Millar asked in an MLB Network video on X. "Maybe. Did the Red Sox save $260 million when they got rid of (Rafael) Devers? Can you make a deal to get Mike Trout to the Boston Red Sox? Right-handed power, you never know."
Trout has stuck with the Angels through MLB’s longest current postseason drought. He signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019 and has a no-trade clause with the Angels, giving the three-time American League MVP control over his future.
His loyalty to the struggling franchise suggests he does not intend to leave Los Angeles any time soon. Trout has also expressed he wants to win a championship with the Angels.
At this point, it seems highly unlikely Trout or the Angels would be open to a trade. But if the Halos are not able to capitalize on the young talent they have on their current roster, Trout could consider moving to a contending team.
The 11-time AL All-Star has only played in three postseason games, which were all in 2014. Trout has received nearly every individual accolade possible but has not even been in the conversation of a World Series title.
The Red Sox could give Trout that opportunity.
They are one game behind the New York Yankees for second in the AL East and hold the second AL Wild Card spot. Boston has won two World Series championships during Trout’s career, with their most recent being in 2018.
Adding Trout’s powerful bat to their roster could be tempting but the Red Sox just got rid of Devers' lucrative contract, so picking up Trout’s does not make sense. Trout also has dealt with a long stretch of injuries, which would be risky to take on considering his price tag.
A trade involving Trout does not seem to be on the Angels’ agenda, but neither was Boston’s trade involving Devers.
