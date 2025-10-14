Albert Pujols Receives Major Update on Angels' Managerial Search
Ron Washington's departure from the ballclub opens up a huge opportunity for someone to be the manager of the Los Angeles Angels.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post touched on several topics in a recent column. One of the items on the proverbial agenda spoke to the vacant managerial role in Anaheim.
According to the longtime MLB pundit, an old friend could be in the driver's seat to lead the Halos into the future.
"Albert Pujols looks likely to be the choice for manager in L.A./Anaheim, assuming they can work out a deal," Heyman wrote.
Torii Hunter and others still figure to be in the mix at this present time — though based on what Heyman has reported coupled with general convention, it truly does seem as if this job will be given to the ex-Angels star player.
The Angels notoriously are in the midst of the longest postseason drought of any MLB team. The franchise last played in the playoffs back in the 2014 ALDS series. Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff game since 2009.
To put that into perspective, the team was reliant upon Hunter, Chone Figgins, Bobby Abreu, Kendrys Morales, Juan Rivera, Mike Napoli, Maiser Izturis, Erick Aybar, and an aging Vladimir Guerrero for offensive thump.
The starting pitching quartet of Jered Weaver, John Lackey, Matt Palmer, and Joe Saunders all won double-digit games that year. Brian Fuentes registered 48 saves for good measure.
In terms of the managerial search, Pujols does check a fair amount of boxes. He brings some real respect and gravitas being a former player — not to mention being an all-time great. Pujols isn't too far removed from the game where he'd be unable to relate to current players.
Additionally, perhaps more than anything, he is actively wanting his chance to manage on the biggest stage. Pujols understands the dynamics within the franchise's inner-workings given the fact he's been a player and a front office employee. There could be tweaking of some things that he's more qualified to get right given his familiarity with the ballclub's culture.
The Angels need a shot-in-the-arm in the worst way, and Pujols would certainly add some intrigue and excitement from a national standpoint.
