An Angels Reliever Could Be One of the Most Sought-After Players at Trade Deadline
It's hard to predict trade candidates and teams that match up in mid-June as a rule. This year's standings have made the process even more difficult.
Through Thursday, 12 teams in the American League are within 6.5 games of a postseason spot. That group does not include the Los Angeles Angels, who are 9.5 games back of the final Wild Card berth. Most likely, they'll be selling off some of their better players in the coming weeks.
There has been talk about left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson and outfielder Taylor Ward as the team's most attractive trade candidates. Now, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has added closer Carlos Estévez to this list.
Here is what Feinsand wrote about the right-hander on Monday:
"Virtually every contender out there will be looking for bullpen help in the coming weeks, one reason the Angels should consider jumping the market with Estévez, who is earning $6.75 million this season and headed for free agency in the fall. The closer has a 0.79 ERA and .327 OPS allowed in his past 11 outings, successfully converting all seven of his save opportunities. He’s pitched in setup roles in past seasons, making him a prime trade-rental candidate for clubs seeking either a closer or a late-inning bridge to their current ninth-inning man."
Feinsand added that the potential fits for Estévez are the Seattle Mariners, the Kansas City Royals, and the New York Yankees. All three of those teams have postseason aspirations and are in a position to compete in October.