Angel Notes: Ben Joyce Update, Christian Moore's Comeback, Team Van Crash Recalled

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Christian Moore celebrates with fans after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels as the eight player taken during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum.
In this story:

The Angels lost to the Houston Astros, 6-4 on Sunday,

Here are all the headlines you might have missed Sunday:

Washington Calls Out Team's Performance

Ron Washington didn't hold back on addressing the shortcomings of his team in the wake of a disappointing weekend performance. These developments come during a pivotal point in the season, as Washington gets a close-up look at the players who might form the team's core in 2025.

Emotional Debut Hit for Angels' Prospect

An Angels' prospect's mother shared her heartfelt reaction to her son's first hit in the major leagues, describing the moment as 'insane'. This milestone marks a significant achievement in Eric Wagaman's budding career.

Breakout Star Ben Joyce Sidelined for 2024

Despite a clean MRI, reliever Ben Joyce will not pitch again for the Angels in 2024 due to ongoing inflammation concerns. Manager Ron Washington emphasizes the importance of Joyce's long-term health.

Top Prospect Shines After Injury Recovery

Christian Moore, a highly anticipated prospect, has made an impressive return from a meniscus injury, showcasing the form he displayed before the injury after returning to action at Double-A Rocket City.

Minor Leaguer Recalls Scary Accident

Hayden Seig reflects on a severe team van crash that occurred in Aug. 2021, an incident where he was the only player injured. Now, years later, he has made a significant comeback, reaching Triple-A.

