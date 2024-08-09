Angel Notes: Chase Silseth's Surgery, Trade Decisions, Mike Trout's Milestones
The Angels finished off the New York Yankees on Thursday with a 9-4 win that saw Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto and Jo Adell go 8 for 13 with six RBIs.
The Angels are visiting the Washington Nationals on Friday. Here's what else you might have missed:
Chase Silseth's Season Ends Early
Right-hander Chase Silseth had been struggling at Triple-A and didn't figure to work his way back into the Angels' short-term pitching plans. That much was confirmed when the Angels announced Silseth was elbow surgery, ending his season prematurely.
Why wasn't Tyler Anderson Traded?
Despite swirling rumors, the Angels held onto left-handed starter Tyler Anderson past the trade deadline. The players certainly aren't complaining, as Anderson has been among the best pitchers in the American League this year and delivered another gem Thursday against the Yankees. But the Angels are going nowhere in the standings — so why didn't they trade him?
Mike Trout: Echoing Willie Mays
On his 33rd birthday, Mike Trout further affirmed comparisons with the legendary Willie Mays. Although Trout won't play the rest of this season, the volume of accomplishments early in his career still puts him in select company among baseball's all-time great players.