Angel Notes: Home Is Where the Pain Is, International Departure, Key Injury Update
"Homecoming" usually connotes a welcoming development. Not for the 2024 Angels.
The Angels' homestand continues Tuesday against the New York Yankees following a rare day spent in Anaheim in which they did not lose — the Angels had no game Monday. They're 6-19 at Angel Stadium this season. Solving and diagnosing what ails them on home turf remains the top headline as the Angels look to reverse a surprising trend.
Here's all the latest headlines:
Angels Set Unfortunate Mark At Home Following Weekend Sweep
Home field should be where the heart is, but for the Angels, it has turned into a challenge this season. Following a disappointing weekend sweep against the Cleveland Guardians, the team has set an unfortunate mark at their home stadium.
Longtime Angels Reliever Signs With Korean Team to Continue Baseball Career
In a move that extends his career in a new direction, a longstanding Angels reliever has penned a contract with a Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) team. Jaime Barría's journey continues overseas, opening a new chapter after his MLB tenure ended.
Angels Injury Update: Key Starter Still Working Way Back To Team
Chase Silseth, a key right-handed starter for the Angels, is showing progress in his recovery from elbow inflammation. His recent session throwing live batting practice in Arizona signals a potential return is on the horizon.