Angel Notes: Home Is Where the Pain Is, International Departure, Key Injury Update

J.P. Hoornstra

May 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Ben Lively (39) throws against Los Angeles Angels second base Luis Rengifo (2) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
May 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Ben Lively (39) throws against Los Angeles Angels second base Luis Rengifo (2) during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
"Homecoming" usually connotes a welcoming development. Not for the 2024 Angels.

The Angels' homestand continues Tuesday against the New York Yankees following a rare day spent in Anaheim in which they did not lose — the Angels had no game Monday. They're 6-19 at Angel Stadium this season. Solving and diagnosing what ails them on home turf remains the top headline as the Angels look to reverse a surprising trend.

Here's all the latest headlines:

Angels Set Unfortunate Mark At Home Following Weekend Sweep

Home field should be where the heart is, but for the Angels, it has turned into a challenge this season. Following a disappointing weekend sweep against the Cleveland Guardians, the team has set an unfortunate mark at their home stadium.

Longtime Angels Reliever Signs With Korean Team to Continue Baseball Career

In a move that extends his career in a new direction, a longstanding Angels reliever has penned a contract with a Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) team. Jaime Barría's journey continues overseas, opening a new chapter after his MLB tenure ended.

Angels Injury Update: Key Starter Still Working Way Back To Team

Chase Silseth, a key right-handed starter for the Angels, is showing progress in his recovery from elbow inflammation. His recent session throwing live batting practice in Arizona signals a potential return is on the horizon.

J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.'