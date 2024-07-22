Angel Notes: Mike Trout Rehab Update, All-Star Signing, Second-Guessing Shohei Ohtani
The Angels salvaged the final game of their three-game series against the Oakland A's on Sunday, winning 8-5.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed.
Shohei Ohtani Might Have Re-Signed With the Angels
According to an All-Star former teammate, Shohei Ohtani desired to re-sign with the Angels last year in free agency. The Angels never matched the contract offer his three final suitors did, making the choice easier than it should have been for the superstar two-way player.
Johnny Cueto Joins Angels on a Minor League Deal
Johnny Cueto, the two-time All-Star pitcher, recently inked a minor league deal with the Angels after opting out of another minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. Cueto's return to the West Coast could bolster the Angels' pitching roster significantly.
Mike Trout's Anticipated Rehab Start
Angels superstar Mike Trout is scheduled to make a Triple-A rehab appearance this week with Salt Lake. Fans eagerly await his return to the field, which will signal his readiness to be back in the Angels' major league lineup soon.