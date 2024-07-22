Halos Today

Angel Notes: Mike Trout Rehab Update, All-Star Signing, Second-Guessing Shohei Ohtani

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 21, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mickey Moniak (16) is congratulated by left fielder Taylor Ward (3) after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels salvaged the final game of their three-game series against the Oakland A's on Sunday, winning 8-5.

Shohei Ohtani Might Have Re-Signed With the Angels

According to an All-Star former teammate, Shohei Ohtani desired to re-sign with the Angels last year in free agency. The Angels never matched the contract offer his three final suitors did, making the choice easier than it should have been for the superstar two-way player.

Johnny Cueto Joins Angels on a Minor League Deal

Johnny Cueto, the two-time All-Star pitcher, recently inked a minor league deal with the Angels after opting out of another minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. Cueto's return to the West Coast could bolster the Angels' pitching roster significantly.

Mike Trout's Anticipated Rehab Start

Angels superstar Mike Trout is scheduled to make a Triple-A rehab appearance this week with Salt Lake. Fans eagerly await his return to the field, which will signal his readiness to be back in the Angels' major league lineup soon.

