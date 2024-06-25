Angel Notes: Patrick Sandoval's Season Cut Short, Livan Soto's Next Step, Golfer in the Bullpen
The Angels beat the Oakland A's, 5-1 on Monday, but the biggest news of the day came before they took the field. Patrick Sandoval got devastating news about his elbow injury, while a former Angels infielder took a long and windy road back to the big leagues.
Here's all the stories you might have missed:
Angels Pitcher Sandoval Faces Tommy John Surgery
Left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval will undergo Tommy John surgery after discovering a UCL tear in his elbow. This significant injury sidelines him for the rest of this season and casts doubt on his return timeline for 2025.
Former Angels Infielder Takes Major League Step
After enduring a tumultuous year, a former Los Angeles Angels infielder Livan Soto has finally been called up to the majors. His journey through the minor leagues amid of a bevy of transactions deserves its own book.
Angels Coach Eyes Golf Career Alongside Baseball Duties
Barry Enright, the Angels' pitching coach, is not only focused on his inaugural MLB coaching position but also contemplating a potential future in professional golf, demonstrating his diverse talents.
Angels’ Historical Link to Negro Leagues
While the Angels did not play in the Negro Leagues tribute game at Rickwood Field, they share a significant historical connection with the venue and its history, enriching the team’s storied legacy.