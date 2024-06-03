Angel Notes: Shocking Pitching Moves, Lineup Adjustments, and Trade Speculations
Angels Make Shocking Decision, Option Starting Pitcher to Triple-A
After a tough 9-0 defeat against the Seattle Mariners, the Angels have surprisingly sent starting pitcher Reid Detmers down to Triple-A Salt Lake. This move follows a series of lackluster starts by Detmers, prompting the team to make a significant adjustment to their pitching staff.
Angels Notes: Infield Changes, Strange Roster Moves, Baserunning Mistakes
Explore a comprehensive recap of the Angels' last 24 hours, featuring unexpected infield changes, surprising roster moves, and notable baserunning errors. These adjustments and mistakes highlight the ongoing strategies and challenges faced by the team.
Angels Express Confidence in Slumping Right Fielder
Despite a noticeable slump, the Angels continue to show confidence in right fielder Jo Adell. Adell has struggled recently, managing just one hit in his last 27 at-bats. This article takes a closer look at his challenges and the team's support.
2 Angels Among Best Players Expected to Be Traded This Deadline
With the Angels currently positioned at 21-35 and sitting at the bottom of the AL West, there is strong speculation that some of the team's top players may be up for trades as the deadline approaches.