Angel Notes: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Starting Rotation Strategy, Caden Dana Makes Mark
The Angels will host the Dodgers for two games beginning Tuesday. It will mark Shohei Ohtani's first regular-season games in Anaheim as a member of the opposing team.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed on Monday's off-day:
Will the Angels Use a Six-Man Rotation?
The Angels are contemplating the use of a six-man rotation following the call-up of Reid Detmers. This strategic move could hinge on several factors, including player performance, team needs, and the Angels' desire to balance the short term with the long-term goals for their 2025 pitching staff.
Angels Rookie Joins Future Hall of Famer in Elite Company in Debut
Caden Dana, a top prospect for the Angels, made headlines with an impressive MLB debut, aligning him with some of the game's greats. His performance not only met but exceeded expectations, putting him in elite company.
Angels Believe They Found 'Lightning in a Bottle' With New Reliever
The Angels may have resolved their search for a dominant left-handed reliever with the acquisition of Brock Burke. Although his numbers were less than stellar before he joined the team, the Angels are positioned to give Burke a long runway to succeed.
Reid Detmers' Hot Streak Earns Him Promotion to Angels
After an impressive spell in Triple-A, Reid Detmers returns to the Angels with anticipation building around his upcoming start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His hot streak could be a significant boost to the team's rotation – particularly if the Angels continue to roll six starters.