Angel Notes: Strong Finish vs Mariners, and Which Draft Picks Will Be Fast-Tracked?
The Angels wrapped up their 2024 Draft on Monday, and now will look forward to Tyler Anderson taking his place on the field alongside the other American League All-Stars at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed in the meantime:
Angels' New Pitcher Faces Ohtani-Sized Expectations
The Angels chose pitcher Ryan Johnson with the 75th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The compensatory pick, received after Shohei Ohtani's departure, sets up a career of high expectations for Johnson.
Angels Soar into All-Star Break with Momentum
The Angels closed out the first half of their season on a strong note, winning three straight games against the Mariners. This positive momentum was a good sign for a young team against the best team in the American League West.
Angels Draft Flamethrower from Texas A&M
Chris Cortez, known for his powerful sinker that touches triple digits, was picked on the first day of the MLB Draft. The Angels have a history of fast-tracking pitchers like Cortez to the majors.
SEC Third Baseman Joins the Angels
With the No. 8 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Angels secured a promising third baseman from Tennessee, Christian Moore. The Angels have a hole at second base, and a player who broke school records at Todd Helton's alma mater could be a good fit sooner rather than later.
Angels Shine Against Mariners Pre-Break
In their final game before the All-Star break, the Angels clinched a win against the Seattle Mariners, highlighted by Jo Adell's three-run homer. Despite having only three hits, the Angels found a way to win a game they often lost in the first half.