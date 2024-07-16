Halos Today

Angel Notes: Strong Finish vs Mariners, and Which Draft Picks Will Be Fast-Tracked?

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Christian Moore is congratulated by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels as the eight player taken during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels wrapped up their 2024 Draft on Monday, and now will look forward to Tyler Anderson taking his place on the field alongside the other American League All-Stars at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed in the meantime:

Angels' New Pitcher Faces Ohtani-Sized Expectations

The Angels chose pitcher Ryan Johnson with the 75th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. The compensatory pick, received after Shohei Ohtani's departure, sets up a career of high expectations for Johnson.

Angels Soar into All-Star Break with Momentum

The Angels closed out the first half of their season on a strong note, winning three straight games against the Mariners. This positive momentum was a good sign for a young team against the best team in the American League West.

Angels Draft Flamethrower from Texas A&M

Chris Cortez, known for his powerful sinker that touches triple digits, was picked on the first day of the MLB Draft. The Angels have a history of fast-tracking pitchers like Cortez to the majors.

SEC Third Baseman Joins the Angels

With the No. 8 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Angels secured a promising third baseman from Tennessee, Christian Moore. The Angels have a hole at second base, and a player who broke school records at Todd Helton's alma mater could be a good fit sooner rather than later.

Angels Shine Against Mariners Pre-Break

In their final game before the All-Star break, the Angels clinched a win against the Seattle Mariners, highlighted by Jo Adell's three-run homer. Despite having only three hits, the Angels found a way to win a game they often lost in the first half.

