Angel Notes: Unfortunate Mike Trout Update, Pregame Spread, Angels Sign Draft Pick
The Angels completed an unexpected three-game sweep Wednesday in Seattle, using a late rally to beat the Mariners 2-1.
Meanwhile, the latest news on Mike Trout was not good. Here's all the headlines you might have missed.
Trout's Rehab Takes a Turn
Mike Trout's road to recovery encountered a hiccup, as the Angels' outfielder left his rehab assignment in Salt Lake City. Rather than patiently waiting out his knee soreness in Utah, Trout is now headed back to California for further evaluation to assess the seriousness of his situation.
Generous Gesture by Mike Trout
In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Mike Trout treated his entire minor league team to pregame Chick-Fil-A amid his rehab stint. This gesture, while seemingly small, showcases his leadership and team spirit — a reminder of his role not just as a player but as a key figure in the clubhouse.
Angels Secure Promising Draft Pick
The Angels have officially signed one of their highest-ceiling draft picks, Trey Gregory-Alford, who was selected 332nd overall in the 2024 MLB draft. Opting out of college to jumpstart his professional career, Gregory-Alford immediately becomes a name to watch.