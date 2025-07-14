Angels' $10 Million All-Star Doesn't Want to Be Traded at Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels are chasing a Wild Card spot, and it remains to be seen whether the team will be buyers or sellers at the July 31 trade deadline.
More news: Angels Named Biggest Loser of MLB Draft First Round.
There have been several Halos mentioned in trade rumors for months, including Angels closer Kenley Jansen. However, the veteran hopes to remain with the team to finish what they've started as a group.
“Not finishing here would be disappointing,” Jansen told The Athletic. “I came here to try to help this team turn it around, to get at least a wild-card spot.
“There’s more in the tank of this team, of what we’re capable of doing. I feel like we should be at least six games over .500. The next couple weeks are going to be important. I want to do something special and turn this team around.”
The Angels signed Jansen last offseason to a one-year, $10 million contract in the hopes of fortifying their bullpen. Jansen is sporting a 3.38 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 16 saves across 34.2 innings pitched this season.
The Angels have surprised many with their competitiveness this year as they try to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Jansen hopes to help the team accomplish the feat.
“I came here with one goal,” Jansen said. “To try to help turn this organization into a successful organization. I believe Mike Trout should play (in the postseason). He deserves that. If some days you feel like you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for Mike, do it for the others. Do it for the fans.”
“My mission,” he added, “is the Angels.”
More news: Angels Starting Pitcher Makes Intentions Known as Trade Deadline Approaches
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.