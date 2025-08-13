Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to AL West Rival If He's Waived by Halos
Kenley Jansen was reportedly on the trading block at the deadline this season. He is a pending free agent, and MLB teams can always use a high-leverage closer like the two-time National League Reliever of the Year.
But the Los Angeles Angels ultimately decided to keep Jansen and the rest of their pending free agents.
More news: Angels Top Prospect Could Join Rotation Following Jack Kochanowicz Decision, Says Insider
Jansen will be a popular free agent in the market at the end of the season, as he has put together his strongest season on the mound since 2021. He has posted a 2.66 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 47 appearances.
Jansen earned his 22nd save of the season on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander has now converted 22 of 23 save opportunities in 2025.
If the Angels fall out of the playoff race — they're currently six games back of the Wild Card — Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller wonders if the team could waive some of their upcoming free agents as they did in 2023. If they do, Jansen would undoubtedly be the most desirable addition for a contending team.
Miller said that if Jansen did become available, the four-time All-Star could sign with the Texas Rangers, who currently do not have a closer in their bullpen.
With seven healthy relievers in their bullpen, the Rangers have relied on a series of pitchers to close out games.
At the beginning of the season, 2021 World Series champion Chris Martin was a candidate for the closer role. He has recorded 12 holds and converted two of his four save opportunities in 2025.
However, Martin has missed significant time with a shoulder injury at the end of May, and now a calf strain. The Rangers expect Martin to return sometime this month but the 39-year-old is unlikely to be a closing option for the rest of the season.
More news: Angels Using Hall of Famer Pitcher to Teach Young Starter How to Be Great
While Jansen has made his intentions known about wanting to stay in Anaheim, if he was waived to save money, he could have the opportunity to join a playoff race.
As for his future, Jansen told the Orange County Register that he wants to play for at least for more seasons after 2025. Jansen added that he plans to prioritize getting in better shape over the offseason.
His last offseason was interrupted by Jansen’s parents' health issues and his mother’s death. And so, Jansen said he will dedicate the upcoming offseason to his mother.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.