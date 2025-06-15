Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to NL Powerhouse as Trade Deadline Looms
The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen is a prime target for the Philadelphia Phillies, who need a high-leverage reliever to remain contenders in the National League.
The Phillies have blown 13 saves this season, which ties them for the most in the National League, and puts them just two lower than the MLB-worst Athletics with 15. This season, Jansen has been a stalwart in the Angels' bullpen and is a perfect 14-for-14 in save opportunities this season.
Jansen signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Angels in the offseason and has already drawn attention with his performances so far. Outside of a single bad outing where he allowed six runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Tigers, Jansen has been lights out for his new team. He has allowed just one run in six appearances in June, and didn't allow a run through April for the Halos.
Jansen spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making three All-Star games and receiving Cy Young and MVP votes in 2017. He left the Dodgers after the 2021 season for the Atlanta Braves, then went to the Boston Red Sox the following year, where he made his fourth All-Star game.
After two seasons in Boston, he came back to Los Angeles, this time with the Angels. He is a career 2.62 ERA pitcher and has struck out 12.5 batters per nine innings throughout his career.
Jansen is one of many Angels players linked to moves this season, where the Angels are presumed to be sellers around the deadline once again; however, if things continue to go the way they have in June for the Halos, they may hold onto their pieces. The Angels have a 7-4 record this month and sit tied for third in the AL West, 5.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros.
