Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to Rival Dodgers in Trade Deadline Deal
Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Shaikin linked Los Angeles Angels closer Kenley Jansen to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent the first 12 seasons of his MLB career, ahead of the trade deadline.
ESPN insiders revealed the Angels had contacted other teams to tell them their impending free agents were available for trade, meaning Jansen could be on the way out. The Angels signed Jansen to a one-year, $10 million contract before the season.
The 37-year-old has been a solid closer for the Halos this season despite a couple of early hiccups, posting 17 saves so far with the lowest ERA he has had since leaving the Dodgers, a mark of 3.19. The Dodgers may be interested in the right-hander due to the absence of Tanner Scott, who is on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation and he has had a rather lackluster season after his big move from the Padres.
While the Angels seem to have given up hope on the season with their "open for business" declaration, Jansen still believes in the team, and wants to remain at the Big A to help them win this season.
“I came here with one goal in mind,” Jansen said, “and the goal was to help this team turn around, to end that playoff drought. That’s what I’m here for.
“If they move me, I’d definitely feel disappointed we didn’t accomplish it.”
The Angels have the longest postseason drought in MLB, not making it to October since the 2014 season. If they do choose to move Jansen to their crosstown rivals, however, they could command a high return for the MLB's active saves leader.
Of the Dodgers' Top 30 prospects, 15 are pitchers. The Angels have a bottom-five team ERA in MLB, and could definitely use help rebuilding their barren farm system with young arms.
