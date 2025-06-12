Angels $10 Million All-Star Named Top Potential Trade Candidate
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a 33-34 start this season and are in the process of righting their wrongs from last year's franchise-worst 99-loss campaign.
One of the major reinforcements made this offseason was bringing in four-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to enhance the bullpen. With 461 career saves, the formidable right-hander was recently linked as someone who could potentially be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
MLB.com's Theo DeRosa theorized that Jansen could wield some major trade value to contenders in need of a high-leverage closer in the bullpen.
Jansen's perfect 14-for-14 record in save opportunities this season is an incredible asset, but at 37 years old, the future Hall of Famer doesn't quite fit in the Halos youth movement of the future. Additionally, Jansen's 4.37 ERA is on pace for the worst he has thrown in his career.
Although there is still time to lower that mark, there are signs that could point to the Halos moving on and getting a haul for their closer via a trade as he is on an expiring one-year, $10 million deal.
The other side of the Jansen-Halos union is that there is an immense amount of talent on the Angels' roster. Currently, they are just four games back from a Wild Card spot and June has only just begun.
With so much time left in the season and a talented young core, it isn't the most far-fetched notion that the Halos can earn a playoff spot.
The American League West division is dominated by the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, but the Texas Rangers and the mighty Halos could present some challenges for the postseason picture if they manage to sneak into October.
The odds of even considering baseball past the regular season would be greatly shifted if Jansen is no longer on the roster. Unless a deal presents itself that would replenish the farm or perhaps bring another reliever back, the likelihood of a deal would have to depend on how far the front office sees their team going in 2025.
